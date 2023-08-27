South Korean Deputy Culture Minister reveals intentions to set up 'K-content' business centre in India

South Korea's Deputy Minister of Cultural and Arts Policy Yu Byung Chae (Image: Korean Cultural Centre India/Twitter)

South Korea's Deputy Minister of Cultural and Arts Policy Yu Byung Chae has conveyed the country's commitment to strengthening ties with India and capitalising on the thriving Indian content market. Chae highlighted the potential for collaboration between the two countries and said the country plans to set up a 'K-Content' (Korean content) business centre in India.

"Korea effectively communicates with the world through K-content, building robust cooperative relationships. India, as one of our crucial partner countries, holds significant importance. Accordingly, we are aiming to construct a K-content business centre in India within this year," the minister said.