you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

South Korea important partner of India's key initiatives, says PM Narendra Modi ahead of visit

Modi is leaving for South Korea this evening on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in. This will be his second visit to the Republic of Korea and second summit meeting with President Moon.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described South Korea as an important partner for India's key initiatives such as 'Make in India', and said as fellow democracies the two nations share values and vision for regional and global peace.

Modi is leaving for South Korea this evening on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in. This will be his second visit to the Republic of Korea and second summit meeting with President Moon.

In his departure statement, he said his visit is reflective of the importance "we both attach to our relationship".

"We regard the Republic of Korea as a valued friend, a nation with which we have a Special Strategic Partnership. As fellow democracies, India and the ROK have shared values and a shared vision for regional and global peace," the prime minister said.

As fellow market economies, our needs and strengths are complementary. South Korea is an important partner for our 'Make in India' initiative as well as in our 'Start Up India' and 'Clean India' initiatives, Modi pointed out.

He said collaboration between the two in the field of science and technology is encouraging, with joint research ranging from basic to advanced sciences.

"Our people to people ties and exchanges, as always, provide the bedrock of our ties of friendship. We were touched by President Moon's decision to send the First Lady as his special representative at the 'Deepotsav' Festival held in Ayodhya last November," he said.

The "growing depth and variety" in the relationship of the two countries has been accentuated by the harmony between New Delhi's Act East Policy and South Korea's New Southern Policy.

"Working together, we are determined to take our relationship forward as a 'future oriented partnership for People, Prosperity and Peace'," the prime minister said.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #South Korea

