South Eastern Railway GM transferred, to take charge of Karnataka-based Rail Wheel Factory

The general manager of South Eastern Railway was transferred as general manager to the Rail Wheel Factory in Karnataka's Yelahanka on Friday. This is the latest in a series of relocations for senior officials of the zone in which a triple train accident on June 2 killed more than 290 people.

Earlier, the Railway Board had transferred five senior zone officials, including the assistant general manager and the divisional railway manager. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Railway Board, appointed Anil Kumar Misra -- an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers officer -- as the South Eastern Railway general manager, a post held by Archana Joshi.

Joshi, a 1985-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, assumed charge as South Eastern Railway general manager on July 30, 2021. She will now take over as Rail Wheel Factory general manager in Karnataka's Yalahanka.

Prior to joining as South Eastern Railway general manager, Joshi worked as additional member in tourism and catering, the Ministry of Railways, Railway Board. She was the first woman IRTS officer to become a general manager. Three trains collided in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2, claiming 293 lives and injuring over 1,000 people. The Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express entered the passing loop instead of the main line near the Bahanaga Bazar station at full speed and collided with a stationary goods train. On the adjoining line, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express, leading to some of its bogies jumping tracks.

The Commission of Railway Safety has submitted its report on the accident to the Railway Board. However, its findings have not been made public.