Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Delhi Municipal Corporation eyeing a revenue target of Rs 200 crore

Markets like Greater Kailash I & II Lajpat Nagar, Green Park, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, etc are shortlisted for setting up the LED screens. The revenue will double up in this manner from what they are currently getting through advertisement on unipoles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

This fiscal year, the advertisement revenue target of South Delhi Municipal Corporation is Rs 200 crore. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation will be the only municipality in the country to have generated such a large amount through advertisements if they are able to achieve this target that they have eyeing on.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Additional Commissioner (Advertisement) Prem Jha informed that the civic body is planning to go by the concept of “less unipoles, more price” to achieve this huge target. They will give advertisement rights to Electric poles, kiosks, parks, etc. and agencies like DTIDC, DMRC and GMR will be engaged in sharing revenues. The body will also ensure that there is lesser visual clutter.

Markets like Greater Kailash I & II, Lajpat Nagar, Green Park, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, etc are shortlisted for setting up the LED screens. The revenue will double up in this manner from what they are currently getting through advertisement on unipoles.

There have been many replacements of several officials from the advertisement department due to allegations of “foul play” that has affected revenue. They have blacklisted a couple of advertisers to put an end to illegal advertisements coming up rampantly across the city.

A senior official said that the corporation is also planning to install RFID-based devices on all electric poles, unipoles and other instruments used for showcasing advertisements in the coming months. However, monitoring is mostly superficial due to lack of staff. RFID devices will help them to monitor and also curb all the illegal activities.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 09:44 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

