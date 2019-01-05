South Africa to discuss trade, FDI, skills exchange programme with India at Raisina Dialogue

Increased trade, foreign direct investment (FDI) and skills exchange programme between India and South Africa will be the main focus of a senior South African minister visiting India from January 6 to participate at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

The Raisina Dialogue, which will take place from January 8-10, is India's flagship conference of geopolitics and geo-economics and annually attracts high-level participants from all over the world. The theme for the 2019 edition of the conference will be: "A World Reorder: New Geometries, Fluid Partnerships, Uncertain Outcomes."

South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Reginah Mhaule will attend the Raisina Dialogue, as well as meet several other top Indian dignitaries, to promote fields of mutual interests between India and South Africa, officials said.

The meetings will focus on issues such as enhancing the trade and commercial relationship between the two nations, foreign direct investment, and partnering in areas beneficial for both countries, such as skills exchange, they said.

Mhaule will also meet her Indian counterpart, Minister of State for External Affairs General Dr VK Singh and discuss a range of global issues.

She will also have high-level meetings with Indian investors and Think Tanks in Mumbai to promote South Africa as a destination for trade, investment and tourism.

Since the African Continent is expected to receive significant focus during the Raisina conference, Mhaule will use the platform to highlight key issues at the heart of South Africa's foreign policy, including advancing the African agenda, regional integration and conflict prevention and peace building, officials said.

South Africa and India enjoy a strategic partnership and bilateral relations are anchored by a shared history of friendship and solidarity.