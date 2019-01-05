App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 10:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

South Africa to discuss trade, FDI, skills exchange programme with India at Raisina Dialogue

South Africa and India enjoy a strategic partnership and bilateral relations are anchored by a shared history of friendship and solidarity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Increased trade, foreign direct investment (FDI) and skills exchange programme between India and South Africa will be the main focus of a senior South African minister visiting India from January 6 to participate at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

The Raisina Dialogue, which will take place from January 8-10, is India's flagship conference of geopolitics and geo-economics and annually attracts high-level participants from all over the world. The theme for the 2019 edition of the conference will be: "A World Reorder: New Geometries, Fluid Partnerships, Uncertain Outcomes."

South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Reginah Mhaule will attend the Raisina Dialogue, as well as meet several other top Indian dignitaries, to promote fields of mutual interests between India and South Africa, officials said.

The meetings will focus on issues such as enhancing the trade and commercial relationship between the two nations, foreign direct investment, and partnering in areas beneficial for both countries, such as skills exchange, they said.

related news

Mhaule will also meet her Indian counterpart, Minister of State for External Affairs General Dr VK Singh and discuss a range of global issues.

She will also have high-level meetings with Indian investors and Think Tanks in Mumbai to promote South Africa as a destination for trade, investment and tourism.

Since the African Continent is expected to receive significant focus during the Raisina conference, Mhaule will use the platform to highlight key issues at the heart of South Africa's foreign policy, including advancing the African agenda, regional integration and conflict prevention and peace building, officials said.

South Africa and India enjoy a strategic partnership and bilateral relations are anchored by a shared history of friendship and solidarity.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 10:05 am

tags #India #New Delhi #Rasina Dialogue #South Africa #World News

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.