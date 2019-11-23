Sordid manipulation by BJP: CPI(M) on Maha govt formation

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Accusing the BJP of "sordid manipulation", the CPI(M) on November 23 said it could do anything to "grab power", referring to the government formation by the saffron party in Maharashtra, backed by the NCP."Sordid manipulations for grabbing power. The political immorality of the BJP has reached its nadir. The clandestine manner in which the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra have been sworn in shows the extent to which the BJP can stoop to grab power," the Left party said in a statement.
NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.
First Published on Nov 23, 2019 02:11 pm