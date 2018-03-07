Soon, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to get Rs 7 crore bullet-proof bus

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all geared up for the upcoming elections with his new bulletproof bus worth Rs 7 crore.

The proposal has been made due to security threat. A committee is formed to study the specifications for the bus and the technologies to be incorporated to meet the high-level security requirements of the chief minster. Officials of the Home and Transport Departments have begun discussions on the proposal.

This is not the first time that KCR has purchased an expensive bus. In 2015, he had faced flak for purchasing a Rs 5 crore-luxury bus, which was manufactured by Mercedes Benz. The bus has 12 seats, a small area for conference, a restroom, wifi connection and stair access from within to the roof.