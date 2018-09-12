Soon, Mumbaikars can use smartphones to book parking slots in prime locations

Attention Mumbaikars! The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to allow booking parking slots online using smartphones at seven parking lots in south Mumbai. This will include parking spaces at Eros Cinema, Crawford Market, Flora Fountain and four others, reported Hindustan Times.

The project has received in-principle approval from civic chief Ajoy Mehta recently and the BMC is now looking forward to developing a mobile phone app for the same.

The civic body has planned to bring a mobile application similar to the railway ticket-booking app UTS.

The idea to bring in a web-based parking system was first taken up in 2013, but it could not work out.

Again, in the first half of this year, Larsen and Toubro approached the civic body to take the parking system online. It offered to develop an app for the online parking system.

Now that BMC has finally decided to come up with the facility, it is going through a tendering process and has invited expressions of interest (EOI) for companies to develop the app.

The app, conceptualised by the BMC, will help users look for available parking slots at any time and allow them to book spaces for their vehicles in advance for an hour or more.

The facility will also help save time, as it will allow online payment of parking charges and all they need to do is to show the e-invoice at the parking lot to use the space reserved for them.

The app is expected to be available for use by the end of this year.