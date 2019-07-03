App
India
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 01:12 PM IST

Soon, cash payments at toll plazas to attract penalties

The move aims to decongest toll plazas where cash payments create long queues

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you pay toll by cash, you might have to switch to digital payments or get ready to shell out an extra 10-20 percent soon. The government is planning to levy a surcharge to penalise cash payments at tolls in metros, The Economic Times reports.

The move aims to decongest toll plazas where cash payments creates long queues. The government also hopes to effect a behavioural shift in commuters, reckoning this would make people switch to electronic tolling via FASTags.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

FASTags, introduced in 2014, are reloadable stickers fixed on a vehicle's windscreen, which enable automatic deduction of toll charges and a passage through toll plazas without stopping. These tags, which employ Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, are linked to a prepaid account from which the applicable toll amount is deducted.

The new toll policy being drafted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) may have a mention of this move. The current system in which e-tolling attracts a discount, thus offering an incentive to customers, would be reversed if the proposed move is implemented, the article quoted a government official as saying.

At present, the NHAI offers relaxation on the base rate to a commuter who pays toll digitally. However, the proposal is to invert this. “There should be a base rate for electronic tolling. A surcharge should be added to it — calculated basis the impact of congestion — for those paying toll through cash,” the official told the paper.

The official added that traffic congestion at tools involves multiple costs -- environmental (pollution), land acquisition (to increase area of toll plazas) and loss of time. While experts do agree that promoting e-payments is a positive step, they believe the existing glitches in the e-tolling system need to be fixed to ensure that the surcharge reaches the NHAI’s kitty.

“The problem is, most old contracts did not have electronic tolling as part of the build-operate-transfer (BOT) structure. So it’s a two-way task of encouraging both commuters and concessionaires,” the article quoted Vishwas Udgirkar, Partner at Deloitte, as saying.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #FASTags #National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

