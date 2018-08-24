Soon, carpets to be replaced with hard flooring at IGI's T3

Moneycontrol News

The brown beige colour carpets at the T3 terminal of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will finally be removed, from both domestic and international sides. Various travellers have complained that pulling their baggage trolleys over the carpets is a difficult task. However, junior aviation minister Jayant Sinha's tweet did the trick, and the airport operators got into action to get the carpets removed.

As reported by The Times of India, the Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd (DIAL) will start removing the carpets from both domestic and international sides of Terminal 3 of IGI airport. The passengers have for years been complaining about pulling their trolley bags over the carpet.

A passenger named Suyash Gupta on August 18 tweeted about the inconvenience faced in pulling trolley bags on the soft-carpeted floor tagging both the DIAL and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha. He also said that T3 needs a massive makeover. Almost all passengers want these dirty rugs to go. Please, let us not fall prey to a sunken investment fallacy. It is very inconvenient and now, stinkingly smelly also, to walk to the boarding gates.

After this tweet, Jayant Sinha had asked DIAL to “Follow up”. We have initiated the design and implementation process for the replacement of the carpet with hard flooring in the passenger movement area, along with piers in a phased manner, the Delhi Airport Twitter handle said in its reply yesterday. The replacement of carpets will begin in October this year and the passengers will surely get rid of this annoying soft carpet soon.

Terminal-3 is spread across 5.4 million sq ft. It has been adjudged the World’s Best Airport by Airports Council International’s (ACI) in 2017 in the category of above 40 million passengers per annum.