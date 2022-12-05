 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soon, car surveillance system at North & South blocks as threat from vehicle-borne IEDs rises

Dec 05, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

In view of increased threat from vehicle-borne Improved Explosive Devices (VB-IEDs), the home ministry has decided to deploy surface mounted under vehicle scanner system (UVSS) at the entrance of North Block and South Block, including the external affairs ministry, finance ministry and DoPT.

According to an official communication, UVSS is vehicle surveillance system, which will scan all vehicles for waterlogging, speed, VB-IED among other things.

The UVSS system will be equipped with cameras, which will scan the vehicles and secure images of the underside.

Similar equipment has been also purchased by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after noticing increased use of VB-IEDs. The Jammu and Kashmir Police will procure 18 UVSS.

The investigation into the recent Coimbatore blast, in which an LPG cylinder exploded inside a car outside Eswaran temple, revealed that the six accused used low-intensity explosives.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the six had conspired with deceased Jamesha Mubeen to procure different chemicals and other ingredients for fabrication of IEDs, including a VB-IED from online shopping platforms to commit “sensational terrorist acts”.