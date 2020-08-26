172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sonu-sood-phdcci-chairman-provide-smartphones-for-students-to-access-online-education-in-a-remote-haryana-village-5758431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sonu Sood, PHDCCI chairman provide students smartphones to access online education in a remote Haryana village

After delivering the smartphones to the school's principal Sonu Sood and PHDCCI chairman Karan Gilhotra both interacted with the students on a video call.

Moneycontrol News
Actor Sonu Sood (Image: Facebook)
Actor Sonu Sood (Image: Facebook)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood along with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Chairman Karan Gilhotra on August 25 managed to distribute smartphones to underprivileged students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni’s Koti village, Haryana to help them attend online classes.

After delivering the smartphones to the school’s principal, Sood and Gilhotra both interacted with the students on a video call.

School’s principal, Pawan Jain, told Hindustan Times, “There are about 190 students in the school who do not have a smartphone. Some students have to travel miles to reach out to other students who have smartphones. In the first batch, 40 students will get smartphones.”

While Sood tweeted:

Sood who volunteered to help was moved by an Indian Express’ report on how these children had to travel miles to access a smartphone and attend their classes online.

First Published on Aug 26, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Sonu Sood

