Sonu Sood, PHDCCI chairman provide students smartphones to access online education in a remote Haryana village

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood along with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Chairman Karan Gilhotra on August 25 managed to distribute smartphones to underprivileged students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni’s Koti village, Haryana to help them attend online classes.

After delivering the smartphones to the school’s principal, Sood and Gilhotra both interacted with the students on a video call.

School’s principal, Pawan Jain, told Hindustan Times, “There are about 190 students in the school who do not have a smartphone. Some students have to travel miles to reach out to other students who have smartphones. In the first batch, 40 students will get smartphones.”



A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice. https://t.co/6Pn9QH0o4H

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

While Sood tweeted:

Sood who volunteered to help was moved by an Indian Express’ report on how these children had to travel miles to access a smartphone and attend their classes online.