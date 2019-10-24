Sonipat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sonipat Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sonipat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sonipat constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Sonipat is an Assembly constituency in Sonipat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 68.71% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 62.8% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kavita Jain won this seat by a margin of 25810 votes, which was 20.8% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 124102 votes.Kavita Jain won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2657 votes. BJP polled 81745 votes, 46.43% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am