Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

The Congress chief was among the first of the senior leaders to pay homage to Gandhi at his iconic memorial this morning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on October 2 paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 149th birth anniversary.

Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul, also paid homage to the Mahatma.

After them, Sonia Gandhi arrived and paid floral tributes amid the strains of 'bhajans'.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader LK Advani also paid tributes to Gandhi on the occasion.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 08:40 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mahatma Gandhi

