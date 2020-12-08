Sonia Gandhi’s birthday celebration cancelled due to farmers' protest, COVID-19 crisis

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Image: PTI)

Amidst the on-going farmers' protest and COVID-19 crisis in the country, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has announced her decision not to celebrate her birthday on December 9 this year.

According to top sources in the party, Congress General Secretary Organisation has communicated to all the in-charges and PCC Presidents of the states that in view of the distress caused by COVID-19 pandemic across the country and amid the ongoing farmer's agitation against the "draconian" agriculture bills Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year, reported news agency ANI.

Congress has announced its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the farmer organisations and has asked party cadres to hold demonstrations at all the district headquarters across the country.

"Farmers are on the street-facing the harsh climate and brutal crackdown from the Government, Congress leaders instead of celebrations should strengthen the efforts to provide relief to all those who are suffering and extend support to fighting Anndatas," Sonia Gandhi has conveyed to all the in-charges, according to the sources.

In 2019 she decided not to celebrate her birthday in view of rising case of rape incidents and and concerns over women’s security.

Gandhi, who will turn 74 on December 9, is currently in Goa accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi, and will be there till the air quality in Delhi improves.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in a letter asked all the state heads of Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations including the cake cutting, on Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

With inputs from ANI