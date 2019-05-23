Sonia Gandhi wins from Raebareli by 1.67 lakh votes

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has won from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, defeating her nearest rival, BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Gandhi has won by a margin of 1,67,178 votes, the Election Commission's website said. While Gandhi got 5,34,918 votes, Singh secured 3,67,740 votes. The SP and the BSP had supported her on this seat.

In 2014, she had won by a margin of 3,52,713 votes by defeating BJP's Ajay Agarwal.