Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia Gandhi will select new president for MP: Kamal Nath

Remarks of Nath, who currently holds the post of the state party president, came at a time when many contenders are eyeing the post.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that party president Sonia Gandhi will pick the new chief for the state.



"Any changes in our organisation as well as the appointment of MP Congress chief would be done by our leader Sonia Gandhi alone," Nath told reporters while responding to a question.

Close

The chief minister said that top leaders of the party held talks with Sonia Gandhi over the strategy for upcoming elections to civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh.

He also expressed confidence about better coordination between the state government and the Congress organisation in MP.

First Published on Feb 16, 2020 08:30 am

tags #Kamal Nath #Sonia Gandhi

