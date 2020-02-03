Sonia Gandhi undergoing treatment for stomach infection: Hospital authorities

Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were with her when she was admitted to the hospital.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday, is undergoing treatment for stomach infection, hospital authorities said.
"She was admitted to hospital on Sunday at 7 PM and has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for the same," Dr D S Rana Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin on Monday.
Sources said she is likely to be discharged on Tuesday.The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.