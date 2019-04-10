Sonia Gandhi to file nomination from Rae Bareli on April 11

UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination papers for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on Thursday and hold a road show here.

Sonia Gandhi and her family members will take part in a 'havan' at the Congress' central office. She will undertake a 700-metre road show before filing the nomination, party spokesman LKP Singh said.

Sonia Gandhi is trying to retain the seat for the fifth time.

The seat, which will head for voting in the fifth-phase on May 6, will see a straight contest between Sonia Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh, who had recently joined the BJP after leaving the Congress.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not fielded any candidate in this Congress bastion.

Sonia Gandhi had won the seat in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.