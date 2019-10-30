App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia Gandhi to attend Chhattisgarh Foundation Day function on November 1

It will be Gandhi's first visit to Chhattisgarh after the Congress came to power in the state last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the 'Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav', a celebration to mark the state's 20th foundation day, here on Friday, an official said.

It will be Gandhi's first visit to Chhattisgarh after the Congress came to power in the state last year.

She did not campaign in the state during the 2018 Assembly polls or the parliamentary elections held this year.

Close

Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000, after bifurcation of Madhya Pradesh.

related news

The three-day celebrations will be held at the Science College ground here from Friday during which various cultural events and exhibitions of different departments will be held, a government official said on Wednesday.

"Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the opening ceremony on Friday at 7 pm," he said.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey will be the chief guest for the function to be held on November 2, while Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will attend the valedictory function on November 3, the official said.

Various programmes, including folk dance and song performances, will be held during the three-day celebrations for which artists from across the state have been invited.

Besides, eminent personalities from various walks of life will be felicitated with the state awards, he said.

The state government has declared a holiday for its offices and institutions on November 1, he added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Chhattisgarh #Current Affairs #India #Sonia Gandhi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.