Sonia Gandhi slams Centre over draft EIA, says govt ‘must stop dismantling India’s environmental regulations’

Slamming the Centre over the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on August 13 said the government “must stop dismantling India’s environmental regulations”.

The draft EIA notification, which involves the procedure of issuing environmental clearances to various projects, was issued by the Environment Ministry in March and public suggestions were invited.

The Environment Ministry had earlier said it would not extend the deadline for people to give suggestions and opinions beyond June 30 but later gave time till August 12. The draft EIA’s critics claim it rewards environmental offenders, puts “short-term profits of big business” over interests of future generations and limits public participation in environmental decision-making.

In an article published in The Hindu, Gandhi has urged the central government to withdraw the draft EIA 2020 notification. “What is essential is widespread public consultation to shape a national agenda that will place India at the forefront of the battle against global warming and pandemics,” Gandhi said.

Terming the draft EIA as “disastrous”, Gandhi said the novel coronavirus pandemic “should have made the government reflect and reconsider its environmental and public health governance”. However, she said, the Environment Ministry “is handing out clearances during the lockdown without proper public consultations.”

Gandhi said that among other provisions of the draft EIA, giving “a clean chit to polluters violating environmental regulations through ex-post-facto approvals will unleash unprecedented devastation on our environment.”

In the scathing piece, Gandhi said that it was “apparent that a Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government would be destructive to India’s environment going by Mr. Modi’s track record in Gujarat as Chief Minister.”

“During the 2014 election campaign, Mr. Modi slandered the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and the Environment Ministry for being an impediment to the nation’s growth,” she added. But, she said, “From the very start, the government has desperately sought to project an image of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to the world, mindless of consequences. It formed multiple committees, diluted laws and regulations across the board, and opened up vast tracts of forest land to a select few in the private sector.”

On August 10, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had said, "We have received thousands of suggestions which we welcome. We will consider those suggestions. Then take a call and come out with the final draft. So people jumping just on the draft is not a fair practice."

"Those who want to now protest, during their regime took many of the big decisions without consultations. It is unnecessary and premature. I have mentioned it in my letter to (Congress leader and former Union minister) Jairam Ramesh," the minister told reporters.