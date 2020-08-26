172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sonia-gandhi-reaches-out-to-cms-of-west-bengal-maharashtra-and-jharkhand-on-gst-compensation-issue-5756491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia Gandhi reaches out to CMs of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on GST compensation issue

The GST Council would be meeting on August 27 to discuss the issue of grant of compensation to states for the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI
Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Image: PTI)
Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Image: PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 25 reached out to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issue of compensation to states and would hold a meeting with them for evolving a collective stand at the August 27 Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, sources said.

They said Gandhi will be holding the virtual meeting with Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and Hemant Soren, besides all four Congress chief ministers, to evolve a joint strategy for pressing the central government to grant compensation to states.

Also read: State-wise GST mop-up for July shows no economic recovery from COVID-19 slowdown

Close

Finance ministers of all states are part of the GST Council, where the opposition chief ministers are expected to jointly demand from the government grant of 14 per cent GST compensation to them.

Gandhi would be holding the meeting on August 26 afternoon, the sources said.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 08:20 am

