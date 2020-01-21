Sonia Gandhi on two-day Raebareli visit from January 22

Priyanka Gandhi will also visit the house of party's former MLA Ajay Pal, whose son allegedly committed suicide recently, they added.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to her constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh beginning on Wednesday, party sources said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit Raebareli on Wednesday, they said.Priyanka Gandhi will also visit the house of party's former MLA Ajay Pal, whose son allegedly committed suicide recently, they added.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 10:36 pm