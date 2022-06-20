Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

General Secretary in-charge Communications, All India Congress Committee,Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Gangaram hospital.

Earlier on Saturday hospital sources informed PTI that she was stable and recovering well,nearly a week after she was admitted to the facility owing to post-Covid issues. She was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the hospital, according to the Congress.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Thursday night, sources said.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.

Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday.