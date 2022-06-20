English
    Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital

    Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, is stable and healing well, according to sources at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, nearly a week after she was taken to the facility for post-Covid problems. According to the Congress, she was diagnosed with a lower respiratory tract infection after being admitted to the hospital.

    PTI
    June 20, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

    General Secretary in-charge Communications, All India Congress Committee,Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Gangaram hospital.

    Earlier on Saturday hospital sources informed PTI that she was stable and recovering well,nearly a week after she was admitted to the facility owing to post-Covid issues. She was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the hospital, according to the Congress.

    Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Thursday night, sources said.

    Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.

    Close
    Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday.
    Tags: #Delhi #Enforcement Directorate #Money Laundering charges #National Herald case #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 06:36 pm
