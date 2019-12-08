Sonia Gandhi condoles loss of lives in Delhi fire incident, urges authorities to provide all assistance

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on December 8 expressed her deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the fire at a factory here and urged authorities of the central and state governments to provide all assistance to victims and their kin.

Gandhi expressed "deep shock and dismay" at the horrendous fire accident in a factory in Anaj Mandi area that has claimed several innocent lives.

"Expressing her deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of over four dozen deceased in the tragic accident, Gandhi hoped that maximum lives will be saved and those injured are treated expeditiously," a party statement said.

She urged authorities of central and state governments to provide every assistance to victims and their families.

Gandhi also asked Congress leaders and workers to assist the authorities in every manner possible.