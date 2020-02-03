Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi for check up

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on February 2, for check-up after she complained of stomach-ache, reports suggest.

Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital, reports add.

She is reportedly suffering a stomach ache, a source close to Gandhi was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were reportedly with her at the hospital.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget 2020-21 presentation in Parliament on February 1.