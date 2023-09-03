English
    Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable

    Gandhi, who was admitted to the hospital in central Delhi on September 2 evening, is stable now, according to sources.

    PTI
    September 03, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
    Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here with mild fever, but her condition is stable, sources said on September 3.

    Gandhi was admitted to the hospital in central Delhi on September 2 evening, a senior doctor told PTI.

    "She has mild fever, but she is doing fine. Her condition is being monitored by a team of doctors,” he said. Her condition is stable, the sources added.

    PTI
    first published: Sep 3, 2023 12:04 pm

