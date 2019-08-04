App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonbhadra killings: DM, SP removed with immediate effect, says Yogi Adityanath

Ten persons were killed and 28 injured in the clash after a village headman and his supporters opened fire on a group of tribals over a land dispute.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh government on August 4 removed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Sonbhadra with immediate effect following an inquiry into the killing of 10 Gond tribals last month over a land dispute.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said departmental proceedings were initiated against Sonbhadra District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal and Superintendent of Police Salman Taj Patil.

The action by the UP government comes a day after the additional chief secretary (revenue) submitted a report to the government, he said.

First Published on Aug 4, 2019 05:55 pm

