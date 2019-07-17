Sonbhadra gunfight: 9 dead, 17 injured in a property dispute

A property dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district led to a gunfight between two groups that left nine people dead and 17 injured, CNN News18 has reported.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased. The CM directed the district magistrate (DM) to provide immediate medical attention to the injured people. He also directed the director general of police (DGP) to personally monitor the case and ensure effective action, said news agency ANI quoting the Adityanath.

The police is looking in the matter and has arrested two nephews of the village head, reported CNN News18 citing state police chief OP Singh.