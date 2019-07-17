App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sonbhadra gunfight: 9 dead, 17 injured in a property dispute

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A property dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district led to a gunfight between two groups that left nine people dead and 17 injured, CNN News18 has reported.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased. The CM directed the district magistrate (DM) to provide immediate medical attention to the injured people. He also directed the director general of police (DGP) to personally monitor the case and ensure effective action, said news agency ANI quoting the Adityanath.

The police is looking in the matter and has arrested two nephews of the village head, reported CNN News18 citing state police chief OP Singh.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

