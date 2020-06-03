App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonalika group reports over 18% jump in tractor sales in May

Sonalika Group Executive Director Raman Mittal said the company was able post healthy growth despite the challenging situation due to a slew of measures taken to enhance the bond with its channel partners, customers and community.

PTI

Tractor manufacturer Sonalika group on Wednesday reported an 18.6 percent increase in total sales at 9,177 units in May.  The company had sold 7,737 units in May 2019, Sonalika group said in a statement.

Sonalika Group Executive Director Raman Mittal said the company was able post healthy growth despite the challenging situation due to a slew of measures taken to enhance the bond with its channel partners, customers and community.

Steps like online disbursal of incentives for dealer sales team, extension of warranty and renewal period, service and spare parts availability with standby tractor for customers, were taken, he said.

On the outlook he said, "with farmer sentiments continuing to remain positive, the industry deliveries are expected to register approximately 10 per cent growth in June 2020.

With the increasing preference of farmers towards mechanization, we are expecting a demand uptick not just in domestic market but also in exports markets."

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Business #India #Raman Mittal #Sonalika

