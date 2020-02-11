App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Son of a former CM, who allegedly committed suicide, found dead at his flat in UK

Shubanso Pul, the son of former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul with his first wife Dangwimsai Pul, was reportedly a student at the University of Sussex.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A 20-year-old man, believed to be the son of former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul, has been found dead in the bedroom of his flat in the coastal town of Brighton in south-east England.

Shubanso Pul was found dead by the local police officials on Sunday, who said there were no suspicious circumstances around the death which seems to imply a possible suicide.

"At 3.41pm on Sunday (February 9) police were called to an address in Falmer where a 20-year-old man was found dead in a bedroom,” an East Sussex Police statement said.

"There were no suspicious circumstances. The coroner for Brighton and Hove has been informed,” the statement added.

The coroner will now open an inquest into the death, which is when the cause of death will be confirmed.

Shubanso, the son of Pul with his first wife Dangwimsai Pul, was reportedly a student at the University of Sussex.

Meanwhile, his family in Itanagar is trying to get in touch with the Indian High Commission in the UK to bring Shubanso's body to India.

With the support of a few elected members of the Congress and the BJP, Pul became the chief minister for a brief period in 2016. However, the Supreme Court ruled against the appointment, leading to his ouster. He himself was found dead in his official chief ministerial residence in Itanagar on August 9, 2016, with an alleged suicide note.

While Dangwimsai Pul, the first wife, had moved the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the death and allegations of massive corruption mentioned in her husband's suicide note, the BJP gave a ticket to his third wife, Dasanglu Pul to contest the by-elections from Hayuliang, which she won.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:22 pm

#India #Politics

