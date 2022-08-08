English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Some shanties catch fire in Mumbai's Reay Road area, no casualty

    After the fire broke out, personnel of police department, fire brigade, staff of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) as well as ambulances were rushed to the site. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said.

    PTI
    August 08, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

    A fire engulfed around nine shanties in a slum in Reay Road area of Mumbai on Sunday evening, but nobody was injured in the incident, an official said.

    The blaze erupted around 7.21 pm in a hutment near Mariam temple at Ganesh Nagar in Kaula Bunder area, he said.

    "The fire engulfed around nine shanties with ground plus one-storey structure. Electric wiring, doors and windows, plastic sheets, clothes and some other household items at these places were damaged in the blaze, but no casualty was reported," he said, adding that the fire was extinguished around 10 pm.

    After the fire broke out, personnel of police department, fire brigade, staff of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) as well as ambulances were rushed to the site. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Reay Road
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.