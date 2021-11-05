Some people intentionally told others to burst firecrackers on Diwali despite ban: Delhi Environment Minister

Delhi air pollution (Image: ANI)

A day after Diwali 2021 celebrations, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on November 5 that “some people had intentionally asked others to burst firecrackers during the festival” despite the ban imposed in view of the air quality.

Rai said: “Some people had intentionally asked people to burst firecrackers during Diwali festival. Opposition was underestimating the point that pollution increases due to the bursting of firecrackers.”

His comments came as Delhiites struggled with deteriorating air quality that dipped to a ‘hazardous’ level on November 5.

The overall air quality index in the national capital was 617 in the morning and entered the ‘hazardous’ category, as per data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Stubble burning accounted for 36 percent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on November 5, the highest this season so far, according to government air quality forecast agency SAFAR.

“The overall air quality of Delhi plunged to the upper end of the ‘severe’ category with additional firework emissions. The share of stubble emissions has peaked today at 36 percent,” said Gufran Beig, the founder-project director of SAFAR.

“Local winds have picked up, and fast dispersion (of pollutants) is expected now. Without any more firecracker emissions, the AQI will improve to the ‘very poor’ category by tonight although the stubble contribution is expected to remain almost the same (on Saturday),” he said.

On November 4, farm fires accounted for 25 percent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution.

On the day of Diwali, the city's air quality index, which stood at 382 at 4 pm, entered the severe zone around 8 pm as low temperature and wind speed allowed the accumulation of pollutants. The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (424), Ghaziabad (442), Gurgaon (423), and Noida (431) also recorded 'severe' air quality with cracker bursting peaking after 9 pm.

