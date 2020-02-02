App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Some people in Delhi more interested in publicity than work: Nitish Kumar

Bihar being a poor state has done a phenomenal job in areas of education, electricity and health, and strengthening road and transport infrastructure, Kumar said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar February 2 said some people are interested in publicity and questioned the work done by the city government in the last five years.

The JD(U) chief was here to campaign for party candidate S C L Gupta for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls. Gupta is contesting the elections from the Sangam Vihar constituency in south Delhi.

"Some people are more interested in publicity and advertisements. We don't do that," Kumar said without naming Kejriwal.

"Those who got the mandate to govern Delhi did nothing," he said.

related news

The BJP is contesting the polls in Delhi in alliance with the JD(U) and the Lok Janshakti Party.

BJP president J P Nadda and LJP leader Chirag Paswan were also present at the public meeting.

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #Nitish Kumar

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.