Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Some more steps likely to narrow CAD, says FM Arun Jaitley

Enunciating some of the steps taken recently, he said the government cut the borrowing target for the current fiscal by Rs 70,000 crore and allowed oil companies to raise $10 billion in one year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on October 6 said there are some more steps on the anvil to narrow the current account deficit (CAD) and bolster forex inflows.

The government has taken some steps and some more measures are likely to narrow CAD, Jaitley said at the HT Leadership Summit here.

Enunciating some of the steps taken recently, he said the government cut the borrowing target for the current fiscal by Rs 70,000 crore and allowed oil companies to raise $10 billion in one year.

On September 15, the government had announced an array of steps, including removal of withholding tax on Masala bonds, relaxation for FPIs, and curbs on non-essential imports, to contain the widening CAD and check the rupee fall.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the prevailing economic issues.

Briefing media after the meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the government has decided on "five steps" to contain CAD, which widened to 2.4 percent of the GDP in the first quarter of 2018-19. He said several issues were discussed during the meeting and decision on those are likely in the next few days.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 12:05 pm

