Some auctioned coal mines facing development delays: Piyush Goyal

The government on Wednesday said issues like delays in land acquisition, court cases and financial distress of the companies who were allotted coal blocks have impacted development plans of some of the 84 mines that were auctioned.

So far, a total of 84 coal mines have auctioned and allotted and the allottees are required to develop the mines as per the milestones prescribed in the agreement.

"However, issues like financial distress of the allottee companies, delay in land acquisition, court cases etc have an impact on the schedule of operationalisation/development of some of the mines," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The minister said that in order to remove these bottlenecks and facilitate the development of coal mines, regular follow up with the concerned stakeholders is being done.

Out of the 33 mines scheduled for operationalisation as per the agreement up to 2017-18, 19 blocks have mine opening permission, the minister said. The minister further said that coal output for the FY22 has not been estimated so far.