Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Solution to political situation in Goa has to come from BJP, says alliance partner MGP

Parrikar is currently recuperating in AIIMS in New Delhi and three observers from the BJP are in the coastal state to take stock of the political situation.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), one of the constituents of the BJP-led NDA government in Goa, on September 17 said a "common solution" on the political situation rising out of the indisposition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has to come from the BJP.

MGP chief Deepak Dhavalikar said the solution has to come from the BJP as it was the single largest party in ruling alliance.

Parrikar is currently recuperating in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and three observers from the BJP are in the coastal state to take stock of the political situation.

"This is a coalition government but the decision (on governance in the absence of Parrikar) has to be taken by the BJP since it is the largest party in the state government. We are waiting for a common solution on the current situation, which the BJP will give us," Dhavalikar said Monday.

The BJP's solution should be in sync with what the allies have been requesting, he said, adding that his party had not given any specific proposal to the BJP on a change of leadership.

"Yes, we have told them (the BJP) if they are considering it (change in leadership), then charge should be given to the senior-most minister. Our demand continues to stand," Dhavalikar said.

On Saturday he had told reporters, "It is high time Parrikar hands over the charge to the senior-most minister for smooth functioning of the government."

His elder brother, Sudin Dhavalikar, who is the state's Public Works Department (PWD) minister, is the senior-most member of the Parrikar-led Cabinet.

The MGP's demand had, however, met with resistance from other allies including the Goa Forward Party.

"What can I comment on MGP's statement? Everything that MGP wants need not happen. In an alliance, decisions are taken collectively. It cannot be the demand of a single party," GFP chief and state agriculture minister Vijai Sardesai had said on Saturday.

The MGP has three MLAs in the state Legislative Assembly. Parrikar has been admitted to the AIIMS for follow-up treatment reportedly for a pancreatic ailment.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 06:17 pm

