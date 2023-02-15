 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Solar-powered drone designed for surveillance operations unveiled at Aero India

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Principal Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister and former DRDO Chief Dr. Satheesh Reddy unveiled it.

Drone startup Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday unveiled its solar-powered drone "SURAJ", designed specifically for surveillance operations, at Aero India 2023 here.

According to the company, SURAJ is an ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) high-altitude drone designed specifically for surveillance operations, providing "real-time information to the high command and protecting jawans on the ground."

It said the drone's unique J-shaped wings are equipped with solar-powered cells that serve as its primary fuel source, while an auxiliary battery provides additional propulsion or decreased speed as required.