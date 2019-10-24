Solapur South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Solapur South Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Solapur South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Solapur South constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Solapur South is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Voter turnout was 58.65% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.86% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra won this seat by a margin of 27123 votes, which was 15.6% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 173920 votes.Dilip Bramhadev Mane won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 17662 votes. INC polled 137244 votes, 52.51% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
