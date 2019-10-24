Solapur South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Solapur South Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Solapur South is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Solapur South Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 58.65% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.86% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra won this seat by a margin of 27123 votes, which was 15.6% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 173920 votes.