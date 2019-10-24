Solapur City North Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Solapur City North Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Solapur City North is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 56.73% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 51.22% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijay Sidramappa Deshmukh won this seat by a margin of 68878 votes, which was 44.71% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 154052 votes.