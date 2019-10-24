Solapur City North Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Solapur City North Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Solapur City North Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Solapur City North constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Solapur City North is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Solapur City North Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 56.73% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 51.22% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijay Sidramappa Deshmukh won this seat by a margin of 68878 votes, which was 44.71% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 154052 votes.Deshmukh Vijaykumar Sidramappa won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10090 votes. BJP polled 136821 votes, 45.58% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .