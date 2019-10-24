Solapur City Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Solapur City Central Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Solapur City Central is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Solapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 58.61% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48.01% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar won this seat by a margin of 9769 votes, which was 5.99% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 163043 votes.