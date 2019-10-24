Solapur City Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Solapur City Central Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Solapur City Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Solapur City Central constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Solapur City Central is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Solapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Solapur City Central Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency information
Voter turnout was 58.61% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48.01% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar won this seat by a margin of 9769 votes, which was 5.99% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 163043 votes.Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the CPM candidate by a margin of 33364 votes. INC polled 136855 votes, 49.71% of the total votes polled.
