Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sohrabuddin case: Bombay HC dismisses PIL against CBI's decision not to challenge Amit Shah's discharge

A division bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre said it was not inclined to grant relief sought in the petition.

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation against the CBI's decision to not challenge a 2014 trial court order discharging BJP chief Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case.

A division bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre said it was not inclined to grant relief sought in the petition.

The petition was filed by Bombay Lawyers Association questioning the CBI's decision not to challenge the discharge granted to Shah in the case.

"We are dismissing the petition. We are not inclined to grant any reliefs...especially when the petitioner is a body which has no locus in the case," the court said in its judgement.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:25 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #PILCBI #Sohrabuddin Case

