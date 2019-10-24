Sohna Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sohna Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sohna is an Assembly constituency in Gurgaon district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 76.96% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 74.46% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Tejpal Tawar won this seat by a margin of 24547 votes, which was 16.52% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 148601 votes.