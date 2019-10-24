Sohna Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sohna Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sohna Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sohna constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Sohna is an Assembly constituency in Gurgaon district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 76.96% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 74.46% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Tejpal Tawar won this seat by a margin of 24547 votes, which was 16.52% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 148601 votes.
Dharambir won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the BSP candidate by a margin of 505 votes. INC polled 114015 votes, 17.93% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am