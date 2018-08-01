App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Software glitch delays 50 flights from Mumbai airport

The systems failure had halted check-in and baggage handling for an hour.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Around 50 flights from Mumbai airport were delayed on Tuesday as the airport management systems crashed between 4.45 pm to 6 pm.

The software glitch had stalled check-in and baggage handling systems at Terminal 1 and 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, forcing airlines to manually check-in passengers.

Though the systems were fixed by 6 pm, departures till 8 pm were affected due to the spillover from the initial delay. The systems failed due to a power supply issue, The Hindu reports.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to an unexpected technical glitch. The team efficiently resolved the issue and operations resumed within a short period of time," an Mumbai International Airport spokesperson told Mumbai Mirror.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 09:33 am

tags #India #mumbai

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.