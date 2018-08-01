Software glitch delays 50 flights from Mumbai airport

Moneycontrol News

Around 50 flights from Mumbai airport were delayed on Tuesday as the airport management systems crashed between 4.45 pm to 6 pm.

The software glitch had stalled check-in and baggage handling systems at Terminal 1 and 2 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, forcing airlines to manually check-in passengers.

Though the systems were fixed by 6 pm, departures till 8 pm were affected due to the spillover from the initial delay. The systems failed due to a power supply issue, The Hindu reports.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to an unexpected technical glitch. The team efficiently resolved the issue and operations resumed within a short period of time," an Mumbai International Airport spokesperson told Mumbai Mirror.