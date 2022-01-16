MARKET NEWS

'Society will not forgive you', says Kuldeep Sengar's daughter to Priyanka Gandhi

In a list of candidates released on Thursday, Congress had named Asha Singh, the rape victim's mother, as its candidate from Unnao assembly seat

PTI
January 16, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was confronted by jailed former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter over her decision to field Makhi rape victim's mother from Unnao Sadar seat. Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019 for raping a girl in Makhi village and is currently in jail.

In a list of candidates released on Thursday, Congress had named Asha Singh, the rape victim's mother, as its candidate from Unnao assembly seat. In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Sengar's daughter Aishwarya was seen objecting to the decision invoking morality.

"Priyanka Gandhi ji, this political step taken by you may be sound, I do not know politics. But the religion of society and morality will never forgive you," she allegedly said in the video. Aishwarya even claimed that Asha Singh, the proposed candidate, has a case registered against her for forging a transfer certificate and mark sheet.

More than dozen of cases are registered against your candidate's family in this Unnao Unnao will never accept politics which destroys a family. You will also see its result on March 10. The blessings of our Unnao were with me and always will be," she said.
Tags: #India #Priyanka Gandhi
first published: Jan 16, 2022 02:57 pm

