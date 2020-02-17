Social media post urges IIT-B students not to vote for candidate involved in anti-CAA protest

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) created a buzz in Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B)’s annual general election on February 17.

According to a report in The Times of India, a social media post emerged ahead of voting in IIT-B, urging students not to cast votes for a candidate because he was found sloganeering at an anti-CAA protest.

The post had a video from the December 19, 2019 protest at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai in which he was had reportedly participated in. It was captioned as: "He is a candidate, think twice before voting". The report suggests that the post has created a stir on the campus.

The candidate’s close friend told the newspaper that the “malicious content and intent” of the post had distressed the candidate so much that he suffered an anxiety attack. He may seek help from counsellors, the friend added.

Not only the candidate, but also his family is under stress after looking at the campaign against him, the friend further claimed. “He believes in the Constitution and has been passionate about social work,” the friend added.

Some students have also reportedly urged others to opt for NOTA (None of The Above).

The social media post had also named another candidate. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Amid the stir over the posts against the candidate, a Facebook post has emerged, condemning influence of external groups on the institute’s election.

"We absolutely denigrate the targeting of our fellow students. No matter what the debate within our campus is, the calling out of a student within our campus as a seditious individual by organizations outside our campus is horrifying," the post read.

IIT Bombay General Election held under the Student Gymkhana is responsible for electing five General Secretaries along with Institute Secretaries and Overall Coordinators of four major Independent Bodies.

General Secretaries are the apex of the student body and represent each of their councils.