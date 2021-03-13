Social media, OTT guidelines aimed at protecting users, national security, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 75th anniversary celebrations of Dandi March on March 12 (Image: AFP)

Communications and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said the Centre’s guidelines on social media, online streaming and digital content platforms were aimed at resolution of grievances, protecting users as well as national security.

Here are five takeaways from Prasad’s interview to the Times of India:

>> On social media guidelines: Talking about the “abuse and misuse of social media”, the minister said there was need for a forum for the resolution of grievances. “...the guidelines focus on the user of social media … It is between the platform and users, you must have a grievance redressal officer, compliance officer, reporting officer. We, the government, are out of it,” he said.

The government “welcomes dissent and criticism, including of the prime minister, other minister and policies and appreciates the role of social media in empowering citizens,” the minister said, calling the move a way to “protect the rights of users”.

The rules were framed within the context of “four obligations”—resolution of grievances, mechanism for voluntary verification of users, removal of content within 24 hours for national security, protection of women and other defined categories.

He called the guidelines a “uniform yardstick” to remove double standards.

>> On being open to criticism and dissent: Prasad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the “biggest victim of a consistent campaign against him, based on falsehood” and questioned whether social media “should be allowed to pander to terrorists … and those who do not respect the verdict of democracy”.

Alluding to the opposition parties, Prasad said they was using the Supreme Court and social media to “further their political objectives”.

He also criticised companies for saying they were unable to break encryption. “Are we talking of rocket science? I am not seeking to know the content, I only want to know the originator in case a post has become viral and is causing trouble,” he added.

>> On national security, accusations of 'police state': Prasad brushed aside criticism that grounds for seeking action on national security and public order were too broad and said both were part of Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

Prasad said these were “reasonable restrictions” as the Supreme Court had held internet as integral to free speech under Article 19(1). “… no, we are not saying something vague. We respect people’s right to speech, but they can’t be oblivious to Article 19(2), which talks of reasonable restrictions", he said.

On accusations that the rules risk turning India into a police state, the minister said it was “untrue” and the threat to India’s security from terrorists couldn't be ignored.

>> Regulating OTT, digital platforms: Prasad cited films, which have to go through the censor board, and the Press Council of India’s self-regulation of news media. “Our only expectation is that you need to inform who you are and where a channel is located. The government will only have a soft-touch oversight mechanism in relation to social media platforms as well as digital media and OTT platforms,” he said.

>> On telecom equipment, Chinese apps: When asked about procurement of telecom equipment from China, Prasad sought to distance himself from naming “any specific country”, adding that “core concern is a robust, safe and secure Indian communication system”.

The government would release a list of “trusted sources” in June, who could serve as suppliers. “We are going to look into a variety of factors that would include checking the antecedents of the supplier, to finding out trustworthiness of the organisation. Also, we want to understand the supplier’s capacity to ensure cybersecurity,” he said.