App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Social media majors to bar election campaign in last 48 hrs before polling ends

This is the first time internet-based firms have voluntarily adopted the norms for online campaign.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

No political campaign will be allowed to run on major social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, in the last 48 hours before polling ends, according to a voluntary code of ethics prepared by such platforms. These platforms submitted the code to the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday.

"The code of ethics has been developed as a follow up to yesterday's meeting with the IAMAI and representatives of social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Google, ShareChat and TikTok etc...

"The platforms have committed to process any violations reported under Section 126 of the RP (Representation of the People) Act, 1951, within three hours as per the Sinha Committee's recommendations," EC said in a statement.

Social media firms such as BIGO and ByteDance have also signed the code of ethics.

related news

Section 126 of the act embodies "election silence", which prohibits any form of campaigning in the last 48 hours leading up to end of voting.

This is the first time internet-based firms have voluntarily adopted the norms for online campaign.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the formulation of the code augurs a good beginning but is essentially, a work in making.

The participants need to follow in letter and spirit the commitments made in the code of ethics, he said.

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) will act as the liaison between the social media firms and the commission.

Under the voluntary code of ethics, social media companies will take action on content reported by the nodal officer, expeditiously, in accordance with the law.

Social media firms, who signed the code, have the technology to upload certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, according to the code.

They are also committed to taking action on paid advertisements and those violating the requirements of the MCMC's certification under the notification by the EC, it said.

Under the code, social media firms have also committed to facilitating transparency in paid political advertisements, including utilising their pre-existing labels or disclosure technology for such advertisements.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 10:12 pm

tags #Election Commission of India #Facebook #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Twitter #WhatsApp

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Shatrughan Sinha May Contest Polls on Congress Ticket, Preps For BJP E ...

CRPF Jawan Shoots Dead 3 Colleagues in J&K Camp After Altercation

BJP's Election Panel Meets Again to Finalise List of Candidates for LS ...

'Let Them See it': Trump Says Muller's Russia Probe Report Should be M ...

Afghanistan Presidential Election Delayed to Sept 28

Would be Good if JDS Reconsiders Tumkuru LS Seat On its Own: Karnataka ...

Viewpoint: A Billion Votes

Didn't Get Justice: Deceased Family's Kin on Samjhauta Case Acquittal

Indian Envoy to Pak: Trial in Samjhauta Express Case Carried Out in 'T ...

IT sector generated 8.73 lakh jobs in 5 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

1 crore jobs lost while Narendra Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahu ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Wall Street drops after weak FedEx outlook; Fed on tap

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Oil edges up on ongoing supply cuts, but slowing economy drags

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhi ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and ...

Jet Airways crisis: Lenders to make every effort to keep cash-strapped ...

US 2020 presidential race: Democratic hopefuls begin laying groundwork ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

High-jumper Tejaswin Shankar dropped from Asian Athletics Championship ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...

Salman Khan: Education is important but the Pulwama attacker was on th ...

First look! Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan ooze love for Imtiaz Ali's ...

Holi Wishes 2019: Images, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook messages fo ...

Stranger Things season 3 trailer: Mike and his gang feel the pangs of ...

Salman Khan questions Priyanka Chopra's need for Bumble, the dating ap ...

Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro sty ...

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.