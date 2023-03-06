 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Social media influencers must use words like 'paid promotion', 'ad' or 'sponsored' in endorsements: Govt

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

In January, the government made it mandatory for social media influencers to disclose their "material" interest in endorsing products and services and violations can attract strict legal action, including a ban on endorsements.

Celebrities and influencers, who are endorsing products and services on social media platform, should disclose their material interest in using words like advertisement, sponsored, collaboration or paid promotion.

In January, the government made it mandatory for social media influencers to disclose their "material" interest in endorsing products and services and violations can attract strict legal action, including a ban on endorsements.

In an official statement, the department of consumer affairs said it has observed that there is confusion regarding which disclosure word to use for what kind of partnership.

For paid or barter brand endorsement, any of the following disclosures can be used: "advertisement", "ad," "sponsored", "collaboration", or "partnership".