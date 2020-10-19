Social justice ministry to crack down on over 100 government-funded organisations violating norms: Report

Following instances of government-funded organisations involved in public welfare being caught in systemic abuse, the Centre is now planning a crackdown on more than 100 such entities.

According to a Hindustan Times report, surprise inspections were conducted by students and alumnae from the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Delhi University (DU) and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) under the guidance of officials from the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD).

These inspections revealed that nearly 130 of the 700 organisations surveyed were either non-functional, did not maintain records, had violated norms or could not justify the government grants they had received.

According to the newspaper, the Union ministry of social justice is now considering tightening of regulatory norms and planning to blacklist the errant organisations from further government aid.

"This was a unique effort in which bright and conscientious students from institutions like the IITs, DU, TISS etc, working with the government as young professionals, were involved to carry out the surprise inspections fairly and with the required secrecy. They were guided by officials from the officials from NISD," a person familiar with the development told the newspaper.

"The ministry is now blacklisting these institutions and deleting them from the list of those eligible for grants," the person added.

According to the report, these institutions received grants of up to Rs 25 lakh annually on an average. Over 336 organisations of those that were checked are involved in rehabilitation of drug addicts, 253 in the welfare of senior citizens and 100 were working for supporting underprivileged scheduled caste (SC) communities.

Of these, 52 organisations working for rehabilitation of drug addicts, 51 engaged with welfare for senior citizens and 26 working for underprivileged SCs were found wanting, the report said.